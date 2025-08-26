Day 3 of the 2025 Fireball World Championship on Lake Garda

Britain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend continue to lead with a second and a discard 4th giving them 8 pts and a five point lead after six races.

Sweeping back into contention are the Swiss pair Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler, winning the first race and fifth in the second, and after discarding a DNC now in second place overall.

In third are Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien (4 -10) of Australia, with Britain’s Dave Wade and Iain Blake winning the second race and also able to drop a DNC to jump from 33rd into 4th overall.

Another pair back in the action after the discard are Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport with a 3, 3 score putting them 5th.

While Tom Gillard and Shandy had their best day so far with a 6 and 2, now 6th overall.

2025 Fireball World Championship – 136 entries

– Leaders after 6 races 1 discard

1st GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 1 1 3 1 2 -4 – – 8 pts

2nd SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler – – 2 3 2 -137 1 5 –13 pts

3rd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O Brien – – 3 2 5 4 4 -10 – – 18 pts

4th GBR Dave Wade and Iain Blake – – 8 11 -137 6 5 1 – – 31 pts

5th GBR Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport – – 17 7 -137 2 3 3 – – 32 pts

6th GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy – – 7 -15 15 13 6 2 – – 43 pts

7th GBR Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine – – 21 -46 1 7 6 9 – – 46 pts

8th GBR Graham Cook and William Cook – – 11 14 11 3 7 -137 – – 46 pts

9th GBR Dave Hall and Paul Constable – – 9 -42 16 9 20 6 – – 60 pts

10th GBR Vince Horey and Paul Jenkins – – 16 (65) 13 15 10 17 – – 71 pts

11th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 22 4 28 11 28 8 – – 73 pts

12 th ITA Paolo Brescia and Vulcanile Filippo – – -52 39 7 5 9 16 – – 76 pts

13th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 19 6 19 18 – – 62 pts

14th GBR Simon Evans and Matthew Sharman – – -29 12 14 10 25 19 – – 80 pts

15th IRL Daniel and Henry Thompson – – -27 16 4 26 21 15 – – 82 pts