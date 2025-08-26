Day 3 of the 2025 Fireball World Championship on Lake Garda

Britain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend continue to lead with a second and a discard 4th giving them 8 pts and a five point lead after six races.
Sweeping back into contention are the Swiss pair Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler, winning the first race and fifth in the second, and after discarding a DNC now in second place overall.
In third are Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien (4 -10) of Australia, with Britain’s Dave Wade and Iain Blake winning the second race and also able to drop a DNC to jump from 33rd into 4th overall.
Another pair back in the action after the discard are Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport with a 3, 3 score putting them 5th.
While Tom Gillard and Shandy had their best day so far with a 6 and 2, now 6th overall.
2025 Fireball World Championship – 136 entries
– Leaders after 6 races 1 discard
1st GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 1 1 3 1 2 -4 – – 8 pts
2nd SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler – – 2 3 2 -137 1 5 –13 pts
3rd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O Brien – – 3 2 5 4 4 -10 – – 18 pts
4th GBR Dave Wade and Iain Blake – – 8 11 -137 6 5 1 – – 31 pts
5th GBR Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport – – 17 7 -137 2 3 3 – – 32 pts
6th GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy – – 7 -15 15 13 6 2 – – 43 pts
7th GBR Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine – – 21 -46 1 7 6 9 – – 46 pts
8th GBR Graham Cook and William Cook – – 11 14 11 3 7 -137 – – 46 pts
9th GBR Dave Hall and Paul Constable – – 9 -42 16 9 20 6 – – 60 pts
10th GBR Vince Horey and Paul Jenkins – – 16 (65) 13 15 10 17 – – 71 pts
11th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 22 4 28 11 28 8 – – 73 pts
12 th ITA Paolo Brescia and Vulcanile Filippo – – -52 39 7 5 9 16 – – 76 pts
13th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 19 6 19 18 – – 62 pts
14th GBR Simon Evans and Matthew Sharman – – -29 12 14 10 25 19 – – 80 pts
15th IRL Daniel and Henry Thompson – – -27 16 4 26 21 15 – – 82 pts