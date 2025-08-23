Perfect Ocean Race Europe finish for Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm in Cartagena

Paul Meilhat and his team on Biotherm remain perfect on The Ocean Race Europe scoreboard after collecting all the points available over three different scoring opportunities on Leg 2, the longest stage of the event.

Biotherm swept up 16 points (two at the Needles Scoring Gate, seven at the Matosinhos Fly By, and seven more at the finish in Cartagena) on this leg, and are now firmly atop the leaderboard ahead of Paprec Arkéa and Holcim PRB, their running mates on the Leg 2 podium.

On Papred Arkéa, the podium finish is a respectable result, but skipper Yoann Richomme will rue the missed opportunity after leading the fleet during the early, big-wind, high-speed miles in the Mediterranean after Gibraltar.

As of mid-morning on Saturday, four boats remain on the race course, with Allagrande Mapei Racing projected to be the next boat to finish, early in the afternoon and just ahead of Team Malizia. Further back is the Canadian team, Be Water Positive, and Team Amaala.

Ocean Race Europe Leaderboard 23 Aug (provisional):

Biotherm – 25 points

Paprec Arkéa – 18 points

Team Holcim PRB – 11 points

Waiting on Cartagena points

Team Malizia – 10 points

Canada Ocean Racing – Be Water Positive – 6 points

Team AMAALA – 4 points

Allagrande MAPEI Racing – 3 points