Collision at start of Leg One of The Ocean Race Europe

Two boats have returned to Kiel after a collision moments after the start of Leg One of The Ocean Race Europe.

Both Holcim PRB and Allagrande MAPEI Racing are back at the dock in Kiel with their shore teams working hard to assess the damage and plan repairs.

All crew are reported safe after side to side contact at high-speed between Team Holcim PRB and Allagrande MAPEI Racing.



Right from the start, Biotherm and Paprec Arkéa managed to pull slightly ahead. Just a few moments later the collision between Team Holcim-PRB and Allgrande MAPEI Racing occured.

While those two teams returned to Kiel to assess damage and begin repairs, Biotherm drew first blood to lead the IMOCA fleet to the Kiel Lighthouse scoring gate, securing the first two points of the race, with Paprec Arkéa close behind and claiming a single point.

Also noteworthy was the strong start by Canada Ocean Racing – Be Water Positive (3rd) at the “scoring gate” ahead of Team Malizia (4th) and Team Amaala (5th). Now, all bows are pointed north.

Meilhat and his team on Biotherm have kept the pressure on, sailing fast and smart through the first night, with Yoann Richomme’s PaprecArkéa a constant companion.