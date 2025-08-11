ILCA Senior European Championships – Day 1 in Marstrand, Sweden

The 2025 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy, has opened in Marstrand, Sweden.

All three Senior ILCA Classes are featured, with new Under 23 titles for the two Olympic classes. 289 competitors are competing across the three ILCA classes:

With two races completed, Duko Bos of Holland leads the men’s ILCA 7, Chiara Benini of Italy leads the women’s ILCA 6, and Josip Tafra of Croatia leads the men’s ILCA 6, tied on 11 pts with Jiri Tomes of Czechia.

Of the British competitors, Micky Beckett (3, 5) is 5th and Finley Dickinson (6, 3) 7th in the men’s ILCA 7 event.

In the women’s ILCA 6 Matilda Nichols (3, 5) is 4th and Hannah Snellgrove (7, 10) is 8th.

ILCA 6 Women Senior Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (93 entries)

1st ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

3rd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

4th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

5th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 4 12 – – 16 pts

6th USA Erika REINEKE – – 6 10 – – 16 pts

7th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – 13 4 – – 17 pts

8th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 7 10 – – 17 pts

9th USA Charlotte ROSE – – 1 17 – – 18 pts

10th FIN Monika MIKKOLA – – 12 6 – – 18 pts

ILCA 7 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (153 entries)

1st NED Duko BOS – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd NZL George GAUTREY – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

4th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

6th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

7th GBR Finley DICKINSON U23 – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

8th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

9th MNE Milivoj DUKIC – – 10 1 – – 11 pts

10th CRO Bruno GASPIC – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

ILCA 6 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (43 entries)

1st CRO Josip TAFRA – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

2nd CZE Jiri TOMES – – 2 9 – – 11 pts

3rd MDA Tomek VACCARO – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

4th DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

5th SWE Marius GRAUDUMS – – 12 3 – – 15 pts

6th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 10 5 – – 15 pts

7th NOR Henrik Birkeland WESTBY – – 17 1 – – 18 pts

8th CRO Lovre BAKOTIC – – 4 14 – – 18 pts

9th NOR Aksel NAESHAGEN – – 11 7 – – 18 pts

10th LTU Marius ANTANAVICIUS – – 18 2 – – 20 pts

No GBR entry

Full results available here . . .