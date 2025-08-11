ILCA Senior European Championships – Day 1 in Marstrand, Sweden

The 2025 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy, has opened in Marstrand, Sweden.
All three Senior ILCA Classes are featured, with new Under 23 titles for the two Olympic classes. 289 competitors are competing across the three ILCA classes:
With two races completed, Duko Bos of Holland leads the men’s ILCA 7, Chiara Benini of Italy leads the women’s ILCA 6, and Josip Tafra of Croatia leads the men’s ILCA 6, tied on 11 pts with Jiri Tomes of Czechia.
Of the British competitors, Micky Beckett (3, 5) is 5th and Finley Dickinson (6, 3) 7th in the men’s ILCA 7 event.
In the women’s ILCA 6 Matilda Nichols (3, 5) is 4th and Hannah Snellgrove (7, 10) is 8th.
ILCA 6 Women Senior Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (93 entries)
1st ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
3rd DEN Anna MUNCH – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
4th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
5th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 4 12 – – 16 pts
6th USA Erika REINEKE – – 6 10 – – 16 pts
7th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – 13 4 – – 17 pts
8th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 7 10 – – 17 pts
9th USA Charlotte ROSE – – 1 17 – – 18 pts
10th FIN Monika MIKKOLA – – 12 6 – – 18 pts
ILCA 7 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (153 entries)
1st NED Duko BOS – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd NZL George GAUTREY – – 1 4 – – 5 pts
3rd NED Willem WIERSEMA – – 6 1 – – 7 pts
4th IRL Ewan MCMAHON – – 2 6 – – 8 pts
5th GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 5 – – 8 pts
6th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 2 7 – – 9 pts
7th GBR Finley DICKINSON U23 – – 6 3 – – 9 pts
8th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 5 4 – – 9 pts
9th MNE Milivoj DUKIC – – 10 1 – – 11 pts
10th CRO Bruno GASPIC – – 9 2 – – 11 pts
ILCA 6 Men Senior Europeans – Leaders after 2 races (43 entries)
1st CRO Josip TAFRA – – 1 10 – – 11 pts
2nd CZE Jiri TOMES – – 2 9 – – 11 pts
3rd MDA Tomek VACCARO – – 3 11 – – 14 pts
4th DEN John Frederik WOLFF – – 6 8 – – 14 pts
5th SWE Marius GRAUDUMS – – 12 3 – – 15 pts
6th CRO Roko TOMSIC – – 10 5 – – 15 pts
7th NOR Henrik Birkeland WESTBY – – 17 1 – – 18 pts
8th CRO Lovre BAKOTIC – – 4 14 – – 18 pts
9th NOR Aksel NAESHAGEN – – 11 7 – – 18 pts
10th LTU Marius ANTANAVICIUS – – 18 2 – – 20 pts
No GBR entry