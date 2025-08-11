European Sharpie Championship – Day 1 at Brancaster Staithe SC

2025 European Sharpie Championship opened with two races completed on Monday 11 August at Brancaster Staithe SC.

Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool of the Netherlands are the early leaders posting two second places for a 4pts score.

In second place are Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen NED after winning the first race and taking 6th in the second. They are tied on 7pts with Will Gibbs and Charlie Orton GBR with a 4 and 3.

In fourth are Daan Versteeg and Marcel Verlaan NED who won the second race after an 8th in the first race. Fifth are Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Ove Baumgartner GER with a 3 and 8.

Other leading GBR are Chris and Tim Gibbs in 8th, Paddy Spink and Tim Andrews 10th and Sam Neal and Nick Loweth 11th.

European Sharpie Championship – Leaders after 2 races (48 entries)

1st NED 128 Patrick van Raalte and Jeroen Kool 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd NED 119 Tom Weller and Jeroen van Veen 1 6 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 12 Will Gibbs and Charlie Orton 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th NED 14 Daan Versteeg and Marcel Verlaan 8 1 – – 9 pts

5th GER 377 Klaus Eisenblaetter and Sven Ove Baumgartner 3 8 – – 11 pts

6th NED 76 Bouw van Vwijk and Bouwie van Wijk 6 7 – – 13 pts

7th NED 145 Dennis van Vliet and Ben Kloos 10 4 – – 14 pts

8th GBR 125 Chris Gibbs and Tim Gibbs 9 5 – – 14 pts

9th NED 8 Jan Pieter Braam and Ingrid Braam 7 12 – – 19 pts

10th GBR 9 Paddy Spink and Tim Andrews 11 10 – – 21 pts

11th GBR 138 Sam Neal and Nick Loweth 17 11 – – 28 pts

12th NED 55 Arie van Vliet and Ronald v d Poel 14 14 – – 28 pts

13th GER 69 Kai Kulle and Emma Kulle 12 21 – – 33 pts

14th GBR 136 James Nunn and Mark Whitaker 16 17 – – 33 pts

15th NED 94 Derk Jan Konijnenberg and Patrick Neal 15 19 – – 34 pts

16th GBR 135 Martin Read and Sally Wynne 18 16 – – 34 pts

17th GBR 127 Adam Anthony and Gus Marshall – Andrew 22 13 – – 35 pts

18th NED 15 Wouter Stiphout and Ton van Berkel 27 9 – – 36 pts

19th NED 123 Eric Payens and Lotte Koome 13 24 – – 37 pts

20th GBR 57 Ben Johnson and Will Worsley 23 15 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .