WingFoil Racing World Cup – Medal Leaderboards set for final day

The Medal Series leaderboards are set with WinWingFoil’s first title of the year at stake in Dakhla, Morocco.

The competition format means the top two riders after Day 4 qualify automatically for the Medal series. To add even more spice, the leader is given a two-point lead in the final, second place is given one point.

Top of the Men is Mathis Ghio of France with 2 race wins, needing just one more win to clinch the title.

It was close with just 3 points separating eighth from tenth, with Julien Rattotti of France taking the final spot for Sunday’s Medal Series ahead of New Zealand’s Jeremiah McDonald.

Poland’s Manowiecki will join him in the final. Italy’s Cappuzzo will have to fight it out in the semi-final.

For the men who didn’t qualify Saturday there is one last chance on Sunday in the ‘Golden Ticket’ race. The winner of one single long distance race goes through to the medal series.

18 year old Maddalena Spanu of Italy leads in the women’s fleet, and also takes two race wins into the final.

Greece’s Emilia Kosti takes second overall and qualifies straight to the final.

Anais Mai Desjardins of France is a relative rookie to the circuit but finished third overall and progresses straight to the semi-final where she’ll face Spain’s Iset Segura.

As the Womens fleet comprises ten riders, all riders will compete in the medal series.