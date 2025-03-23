Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix – Spain take overall victory in the Final Race

Day 2 of the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix, fifth event of the SailGP 2025 Season.

Drama in the final three qualification races when Tom Slingsby’s Australia dismasted just before the start of the final race 7.

At the time they were holding second overall tied on points with Spain and ahead of Northstar Canada and France.

New Zealand were on a flyer and went on to win race 7 ahead of Spain, with France in third.

With Australia thus out of contention . . . the Final winner-takes-all race was between Diego Botin’s Spain with 56 pts, Giles Scott’s Northstar Canada 49 pts and Quentin Delapierre’s France with 46 pts.

France grabbed the start to lead at mark 1, then Canada and Spain.

Same placings at mark 2, but Spain rounding third split away, and at the cross took the lead ahead of Canada with France down to third.

By mark 4 Spain had a 6 minute lead over Canada and France.

At mark 5 Spain had a 9 min 21 sec lead to the Finish, with Canada second and France third.

Despite the dismasting, Slingsby and the Australia Team move into lead of the 2025 Season after five events.

Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR could only manage seventh in San Francisco and are now second for the Season, with Spain taking third, New Zealand fourth and Canada fifth.