Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix – Canada steal Day 1 leaderboard

Day 1 of the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix, fifth event of the SailGP 2025 Season.

Giles Scott and the Northstar Canada Team are top of the Day 1 leaderboard after four races, counting two race wins in their scoreline.

Quentin Delapierre’s France took the first race, leading from the start to win ahead of Tom Slingby and Australia, with third Diego Botin and Spain. Dylan Fletcher and the Emirates GBR team finished seventh.

In Race 2 Northstar Canada led from gate 4 to take the race win ahead of Emirates GBR, with Australia third and Germany of Erik Heil getting in the action, finishing fourth ahead of the Swiss of Sebastien Schneiter.

Race 3 and the Spain SailGP Team with driver Diego Botin and wing trimmer Florian Trittel came good, taking the win ahead of Canada, with Australia third and Emirates GBR fourth.

Into the final race of the first day, which was a classic line-steal by Giles Scott and the Northstar Canada Team,

Canada came in fast at the final mark, catching Quentin Delapierre’s France to cross the finish overlapped.

That second win put Canada top of the Day 1 leaderboard, with 35 pits and three ahead of Slingsby and the Aussies.

Third are Spain, then fourth France tied with New Zealand, and fifth Emirates GBR with a lot to do to make the Final.

San Francisco Sail Grand Prix Schedule

RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 23 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:30 – 22:30 hrs