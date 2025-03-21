WingFoil Racing World Cup – Day 3

A return to the water in Dakhla for Day 3 of the WingFoil Racing World Cup.

Fantastic conditions for eight short-track races in good breeze averaging 22 knots.

Three-time defending Men’s champion Mathis Ghio of France dominated his fleet with 8 wins from 8 races, to move top of the overall standings.

Kamil Manowiecki also showed great form winning 4 and totalling 8 podium places. The Pole is now second overall just ahead of Italy’s Francesco Cappuzzo.

In the Women’s competition, Italy’s Maddalena Spanu’s won all her races to build a seven-point overall lead.

Emilia Kosti of Greece is now second overall – her worst result Friday was a third.

Spain’s Iset Segura, who started the day second overall, dropped to third after failing to finish Race 5.

World Cup Series Men (29 entries)

1. Mathis Ghio FRA

2. Kamil Manowiecki POL

2. Julien Rattotti FRA

3. Francesco Cappuzzo PTA

World Cup Series Women (10 entries)

1. Maddalena Maria Spanu ITA

2. Emilia Kosti GRE

3. Iset Segura Santaeularia ESP

Full results available here . . .