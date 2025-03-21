SailGP return for Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix this weekend

The fifth event of the SailGP 2025 Season is this Saturday with the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix.

Racing begins on the San Fran racecourse on Saturday 22 March.

Following Saturday’s opening fleet races there will be further racing on Sunday, 23 March to determine the top three teams that will compete in the last race – a winner-takes-all Final to crown the event champion.

Heading into this weekend’s racing, Emirates Great Britain sit top of the season leaderboard, ahead of Australia in second and New Zealand in third.

Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher said: “It was incredibly disappointing to miss out on the final in L.A, but the team is incredibly motivated going into the racing in San Francisco. Our strategy for this season is to remain consistent and put on solid performances to ideally get into the finals or be in that top five at each event. There is of course pressure to perform but I certainly love the pressure and for me it’s a privilege to be in this position and feel it.”

Emirates GBR’s race crew for the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix remains unchanged from L.A, with Dylan Fletcher as Driver, Hannah Mills as Strategist, Luke Parkinson as Flight Controller, Iain Jensen as Wing Trimmer, Neil Hunter and Nick Hutton as Grinders, Ellie Aldridge as Reserve Strategist, Ben Cornish as Reserve Grinder and Performance Analyst, and Kai Hockley as Development Sailor.

You can watch all of the racing action using the live stream below.

San Francisco Sail Grand Prix Schedule

RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, 22 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:30 – 22:30 hrs

RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, 23 MARCH

Race Times UK | 21:30 – 22:30 hrs



Broadcast restrictions may mean some/all of these viewing options are not available in your region.

If you cannot view the live stream, please visit the SailGP How to Watch page to discover broadcast options available to you.