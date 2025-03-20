Danish SailGP Team ruled out of Oracle San Francisco Grand Prix

The ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP Team will not compete in San Francisco after damage sustained in Los Angeles was deemed too extensive to repair in time for the weekend.

The Danish team was forced to retire in the opening race of the Rolex Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix after hitting a race mark. The collision damaged the F50’s foil and casing, and caused significant structural damage to the port hull.

With just five days between the two events, the damage was considered too extensive to repair in time, and ROCKWOOL Racing will be forced to miss racing in San Francisco this weekend on 22-23 March 2025.

The Danish team was docked eight points from its 2025 Season score for the incident in Los Angeles, plus 12 event penalty points – resulting in a last place finish. They currently sit 9th on the overall 2025 Season leaderboard.

An umpire review as to whether the Danes will be awarded compensatory points for the Oracle San Francisco Sail Grand Prix is currently underway.