Sodebo Ultim 3 Abandons Jules Verne Trophy Attempt after loss of rudder

The crew of the multihull Sodebo Ultim 3 abandoned their attempt on the Jules Verne Trophy following damage to their central rudder on Monday, 6 January.

Thomas Coville and his six teammates were 16 days into their record attempt, sailing between the Kerguelen Islands and Cape Leeuwin at over 30 knots, when they lost the central rudder and decided head to Australia to put on a new rudder.

Thomas Coville said, “There was no shock but we lost the rudder. We cannot continue in record mode, and we do not think that we should engage in the Southern Seas without a central rudder.”