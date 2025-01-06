Results update for Musto Skiff and 505 World Championships

Australia is well into its summer sailing season and a number of International classes are taking advantage of the excellent sailing conditions and club inferstructure to host their World Championships.
The Musto Skiff (Woollahra SC) and international 505 classes (Adelaide SC) are well into their World Championships, and the Etchells (Royal Brighton YC) have completed their pre event, and are preparing for their worlds starting 10 January.
Latest results . . .
ACO 2025 Musto Skiff World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)
1st AUS Jon Newman – – 6 9 1 2 1 – – 10 pts
2nd RSA Andy Tarboton – – 2 3 4 1 5 – – 10 pts
3rd AUS Matthias Houvenagel – – 3 1 3 7 4 – – 11 pts
4th GBR Jono Shelley – – 4 4 2 4 8 – – 14 pts
5th GBR Robert Richardson – – 1 2 9 3 40 – – 15 pts
6th GBR James Hilton – – 8 5 5 11 7 – – 25 pts
7th AUS Marcus Hamilton – – 7 14 6 5 11 – – 29 pts
8th GBR Graeme Oliver – – 10 7 8 16 6 – – 31 pts
9th GBR Eddie Bridle – – 12 12 7 10 3 – – 32 pts
10th GBR Danny Boatman – – 14 40 10 18 2 – – 44 pts
Full Musto Skiff results available here . . .
2025 International 505 World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (70 entries)
1st AUS Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne – – 2 1 1 -18 6 4 2 – – 16 pts
2nd AUS Sandy Higgins / Paul Marsh – – 3 4 4 3 2 6 -13 – – 22 pts
3rd USA Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn – – 6 6 9 1 1 -15 4 – – 27 pts
4th AUS Chris Nicholson / Charlie Wyatt – – 4 -13 7 11 8 1 3 – – 34 pts
5th GBR Nathan Batchelor / Sam Pascoe – – 15 3 2 5 5 5 -71 – – 35 pts
6th USA Mike Holt / Carl Smit – – 1 5 8 7 7 -10 9 – – 37 pts
7th USA Nic Baird / Eric Anderson – – 11 -16 6 12 12 2 1 – – 44 pts
8th USA Mike Martin / Adam Lowry – – 5 14 5 4 -17 7 10 – – 45 pts
9th AUS Robin Duessen / David Snoad – – 9 2 16 8 3 -71 21 – – 59 pts
10th GBR Ian Pinnell / Charles Dwyer – – 10 11 15 16 4 -21 5 – – 61 pts