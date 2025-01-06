Results update for Musto Skiff and 505 World Championships

Australia is well into its summer sailing season and a number of International classes are taking advantage of the excellent sailing conditions and club inferstructure to host their World Championships.

The Musto Skiff (Woollahra SC) and international 505 classes (Adelaide SC) are well into their World Championships, and the Etchells (Royal Brighton YC) have completed their pre event, and are preparing for their worlds starting 10 January.

Latest results . . .

ACO 2025 Musto Skiff World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)

1st AUS Jon Newman – – 6 9 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd RSA Andy Tarboton – – 2 3 4 1 5 – – 10 pts

3rd AUS Matthias Houvenagel – – 3 1 3 7 4 – – 11 pts

4th GBR Jono Shelley – – 4 4 2 4 8 – – 14 pts

5th GBR Robert Richardson – – 1 2 9 3 40 – – 15 pts

6th GBR James Hilton – – 8 5 5 11 7 – – 25 pts

7th AUS Marcus Hamilton – – 7 14 6 5 11 – – 29 pts

8th GBR Graeme Oliver – – 10 7 8 16 6 – – 31 pts

9th GBR Eddie Bridle – – 12 12 7 10 3 – – 32 pts

10th GBR Danny Boatman – – 14 40 10 18 2 – – 44 pts

Full Musto Skiff results available here . . .

2025 International 505 World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (70 entries)

1st AUS Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne – – 2 1 1 -18 6 4 2 – – 16 pts

2nd AUS Sandy Higgins / Paul Marsh – – 3 4 4 3 2 6 -13 – – 22 pts

3rd USA Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn – – 6 6 9 1 1 -15 4 – – 27 pts

4th AUS Chris Nicholson / Charlie Wyatt – – 4 -13 7 11 8 1 3 – – 34 pts

5th GBR Nathan Batchelor / Sam Pascoe – – 15 3 2 5 5 5 -71 – – 35 pts

6th USA Mike Holt / Carl Smit – – 1 5 8 7 7 -10 9 – – 37 pts

7th USA Nic Baird / Eric Anderson – – 11 -16 6 12 12 2 1 – – 44 pts

8th USA Mike Martin / Adam Lowry – – 5 14 5 4 -17 7 10 – – 45 pts

9th AUS Robin Duessen / David Snoad – – 9 2 16 8 3 -71 21 – – 59 pts

10th GBR Ian Pinnell / Charles Dwyer – – 10 11 15 16 4 -21 5 – – 61 pts

Full 505 results available here . . .