Moth Worlds Day 3 – Coutts and Pye faceoff in final series

Mattias Coutts takes a five point lead into the final series at the 2024 International Moth Worlds in New Zealand.

Coutts added three more qualifying race wins to maintain his advantage over second placed Jacob Pye NZL and a 17 point advantage over the main fleet.

In third is Richard Didham USA tied on 28 pts with Jack Bennett NZL, with fifth Enzo Balanger FRA on 35 pts.

After the Tuesday layday, the fleet will split into gold and silver fleets for eight final series races over the 8 and 9 January at Manly Sailing Club in New Zealand.

Barring major upset this looks to be a battle between the Kiwi pair, Coutts and Pye, to be crowned the 2024 PredictWind Moth World Champion.

Britain’s Hattie Rogers leads the women’s division in 37th overall.

International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship

Leading scores after 9 races, 1 discard (73 entries)

1st NZL 5107 Mattias COUTTS – – 11 pts

2nd NZL 5006 Jacob PYE – – 16 pts

3rd USA 5 Richard DIDHAM – – 28 pts

4th NZL 5110 Jack BENNETT – – 28 pts

5th FRA 9 Enzo BALANGER – – 29 pts

6th NZL 5065 Seb MENZIES – – 35 pts

7th AUS 5109 Otto HENRY – – 36 pts

8th AUS 5171 John HARRIS – – 39 pts

9th USA 8 Harry MELGES – – 40 pts

10th MLT 5167 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 41 pts

11th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 45 pts

12th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 49 pts

13th AUS 5054 Jack FERGUSON – – 52 pts

14th SUI 10 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 53 pts

15th AUS 4986 Harry PRICE – – 53 pts

16th AUS 5108 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 58 pts

17th SWE 5113 David GILMOUR – – 63 pts

18th USA 5124 Riley GIBBS – – 65 pts

19th ESP 5088 Diego BOTIN – – 70 pts

20th NOR 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 75 pts

GBR

37th GBR 5168 Hattie ROGERS – – 144 pts

45th GBR 5174 Simon HISCOCKS – – 173 pts

58th GBR 4817 Philip REES – – 235 pts

65th GBR 4758 Ed GATEHOUSE – – 297 pts

