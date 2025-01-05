Vendee Globe Race – Charlie Dalin crosses the equator . . . Sam Goodchild gains ground

Charlie Dalin, skipper of MACIF Santé Prévoyance, the leader of the Vendée Globe, crossed the equator back into the Northern Hemisphere this Sunday afternoon at 14:38hrs UTC.

His elapsed time since the start is 56 days, 2 hours, 36 minutes and 23 seconds.

In terms of the constant head-to-head match with Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA), Dalin has led at these key stages but Richomme led across Cape Horn by 9 minutes and 31 seconds back on 23rd December.

More than 7,700 miles (14,200 km) separates the leader Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) from the 35th placed Denis Van Weynbergh (D’Ieteren Group). Dalin was 123 miles ahead of Richomme when he crossed back into his ‘home’ hemisphere.

In third is Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) some 750 nm from the leading pair and 1,100 nm ahead of the chasing group . . . of 4th placed Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL) to Paul Meilhat (Biotherm).

In that chasing group Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is up into fifth in the Sunday evening rankings, neck-and-neck with Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) at 2,025 nm from the leader.

Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) is 13th.



Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Sunday 5 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 3023 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 136 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 852 nm to leader

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – 2,002 nm to leader

5th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 2025 nm to leader

6th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

7th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2866 nm to leader

14th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

17th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

18th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

