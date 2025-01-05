ACO Musto Skiff World Championship – Robert Richardson leads after day 1

Robert Richardson of Britain leads the ACO 2025 Musto Skiff World Championship after two races on day 1.

Richardson, who had earlier triumphed in the pre-worlds event, won the opening worlds race and then took second behind new Australian National Champion, Matthias Houvenagel (3, 1) who holds second overall.

In third is Andy Tarboton RSA (2, 3), fourth Jono Shelley GBR (4, 4) and fifth James Hilton GBR (8, 5).

There is now a lay-day before the racing continues.

ACO 2025 Musto Skiff World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (39 entries)

1st GBR 2 Robert Richardson – – 1st 2nd – – 3 pts

2nd AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel – – 3rd 1st – – 4 pts

3rd RSA 7 Andy Tarboton – – 2nd 3rd – – 5 pts

4th GBR 633 Jono Shelley – – 4th 4th – – 8 pts

5th GBR 651 James Hilton – – 8th 5th – – 13 pts

6th AUS 578 Paul Newman – – 5th 8th – – 13 pts

7th AUS 492 Jon Newman – – 6th 9th – – 15 pts

8th GBR 638 Graeme Oliver – – 10th 7th – – 17 pts

9th AUS 576 Marcus Hamilton – – 7th 14th – – 21 pts

10th AUS 2 Thomas Cunich – – 16th 6th – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .