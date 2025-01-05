Etchells Pre-Worlds – Reigning World Champions take early bragging rights

Reigning Etchells World Champions, Graeme Taylor and James Mayo, with returning crew Ben Lamb sailed a great final day to take the 2025 pre-Worlds regatta win.

In what ended up being a no-drop series, even after an 8 in the first race, the Aussi team sailed to the top of the leaderboard with their pair of second places and a win in the final race.

On winning the pre-worlds on Magpie AUS1486 and with the eyes being on their team for a back-to-back World Championship win Taylor played it down but said they wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Austin Sperry’s USA team USA1514 with John Kostecki and Noel Drennan finished in second overall.

Just one point behind, was fellow USA team Rogue USA1519, skippered by Scott Kaufman with Gonzalo Ribeiro, Hugo Rocha and Carlos Robles. Rogue USA1519 also finished as first senior (helm over 60 years).

Fourth overall was AMac USA1494 skippered by Andy Beadsworth with Brian Ledbetter and Will Ryan.

AMac also took home the Masters (helm over 50 years of age) and Grandmasters (combined age exceeding 150 years of age) after finishing day one in first position.

The highest placing boat with a female helm was Flying Higher AUS1518 skippered by Jeanne-Claude Strong with Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton, and Max Jameson. The team came seventh overall.

The 2025 World Championship will commence from the same venue on 10 January, running through to 14 January with nine scheduled races.

