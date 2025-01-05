Moth Worlds Day 2 – Mattias Coutts extends lead in battle for 2024 Title

New Zealander Mattias Coutts has taken a clear lead of the 2024 International Moth Worlds after five qualifying races.

Coutts holds a six point advantage ahead of Jacob Pye, who has four race wins to Coutts’ three, but is carrying a tenth place ahead of the discard.

The two Kiwis have dominated the event to date, with Pye looking to make-up for the 2023 Title he narrowly missed at the abandoned Championship in Weymouth UK.

The chasing pack, lead by third placed Harry Melges USA with 23 pts have a nine point deficit to the leading pair. With Jack Bennett NZL fourth on 25 pts, Ben Rosenberg USA fifth tied on 26 pts with Seb Menzis NZL, and seventh Sam Street NZL with 27 pts.

The one bright spot for the Brits is Hattie Rogers who leads the women’s division in 35th overall. Second is Sinem Kurtbay FIN in 46th overall and Nicole van der Velden ESP third in 52nd overall.

There is one more day of qualifying ahead of the lay-day on Tuesday 7 January. The PredictWind Moth World Championship then moves to two days of finals racing, with the fleets split into gold and silver to decide the title.

International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship

Leading scores after 5 races (73 entries)

1st NZL 5107 Mattias COUTTS – – 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 – – 8 pts

2nd NZL 5006 Jacob PYE – – 1.0 1.0 10.0 1.0 1.0 – – 14 pts

3rd USA 8 Harry MELGES – – 2.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 6.0 – – 23 pts

4th NZL 5110 Jack BENNETT – – 4.0 3.0 1.0 8.0 9.0 – – 25 pts

5th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 7.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 1.0 – – 26 pts

6th NZL 5065 Seb MENZIES – – 13.0 4.0 3.0 4.0 2.0 – – 26 pts

7th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 3.0 8.0 2.0 2.0 12.0 – – 27 pts

8th AUS 5054 Jack FERGUSON – – 9.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 2.0 – – 31 pts

9th AUS 4986 Harry PRICE – – 9.0 6.0 6.0 7.0 5.0 – – 33 pts

10th MLT 5167 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 12.0 2.0 7.0 10.0 3.0 – – 34 pts

GBR:

35th GBR 5168 Hattie ROGERS F – – 92 pts

40th GBR 5174 Simon HISCOCKS – – 104 pts

57th GBR 4817 Philip REES – – 149 pts

Full results available here . . .