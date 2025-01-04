505 World Championship – Hamlin and Zinn make their move with back-to-back wins

After five races of the 2025 505 World Championship, Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne AUS have a two point lead.

Nicholas and Payne were involved in a top mark tangle in the first race and had to discard an 18 to retain their overall lead.

Top team of the day were Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn USA with back-to-back wins in races 4 and 5. They are now third overall, two points off second placed Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh AUS.

The two wins put Hamlin and Zinn, winners of the pre-worlds, back in the top three, but only one point clear of Britain’s Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe in fourth, with Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA in fifth on 20 pts.



The Wireless Communications 505 World Champsionships hosted at Adelaide Sailing Club 2 to 7 January 2025

2025 International 505 World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (70 entries)

1st AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne – – 2 1 1 -18 6 – – 10 pts

2nd AUS 9272 Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh – – 3 -4 4 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 9262 Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn – – 6 6 -9 1 1 – – 14 pts

4th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – -15 3 2 5 5 – – 15 pts

5th USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 1 5 -8 7 7 – – 20 pts

6th AUS 9194 Robin Duessen and David Snoad – – 9 2 -16 8 3 – – 22 pts

7th USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 5 14 5 4 -17 – – 28 pts

8th AUS 9134 Chris Nicholson and Charlie Wyatt – – 4 -13 7 11 8 – – 30 pts

9th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer – – 10 11 15 -16 4 – – 40 pts

10th USA 9248 Nic Baird and Eric Anderson – – 11 -16 6 12 12 – – 41 pts

Other GBR

17th GBR 9229 Michael Wilson and Stu Bithell – – 24 -39 29 6 10 – – 69 pts

Full results available here . . .