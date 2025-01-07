505 World Championship – Australia’s Higgins and Marsh claim final day Title victory

Australia’s Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh are the Wireless Communications 2025 International 505 World Champions.

Higgins and Marsh snatched the title with a smooth final day performance, a 1st and 4th in the final two races overturning the six point lead of Pete Nicholas and Luke Payne.

With a win in the penultimate race, while Nicholas and Payne could only manage a 12th, Higgins and Marsh took a five point lead.

In the final race, a fourth place finish for Higgins and Marsh ahead of the ninth place of Nicholas and Payne was enough to gve them the World title by four points.



Britain’s Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe moved into third with a 2nd and 8th squeezing out Aussi pair Chris Nicholson and Charlie Wyatt, who won the final race, by a point.

Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwye of Britain finished with their best day’s performance, a 4th and 2nd lifting them to 8th overall.

2025 International 505 World Championship – Final Leaders after 9 races (70 entries)

1st AUS 9272 Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh – – 21 pts

2nd AUS 8801 Peter Nicholas and Luke Payne – – 25 pts

3rd GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 30 pts

4th AUS 9134 Chris Nicholson and Charlie Wyatt – – 31 pts

5th USA 9262 Howard Hamlin and Andy Zinn – – 33 pts

6th USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 40 pts

7th USA 9248 Nic Baird and Eric Anderson – – 49 pts

8th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer – – 51 pts

9th DEN 9244 Jan Saugmann and Nick Johnston – – 53 pts

10th AUS 9194 Robin Duessen and David Snoad – – 58 pts

Other GBR:

17th GBR 9229 Michael Wilson and Stu Bithell

31st GBR 8760 Terry Scutcher and Daniel Roos

Full 505 results available here . . .