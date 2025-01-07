Scorpion wins the one race Fernhust Books Draycote Dash

The Scorpion of Tom Gillard and Rach Gray was the winner of the Fernhust Books Draycote Dash over last weekend.

The sixth event of the 2024/25 Selden SailJuice Winter Series was reduced to one race by light winds and poor visibility.

The rescheduled Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash saw 98 entries racing in three fleets.

Handicap Winners were:

Fast – Tom Gillard and Rach Gray, Scorpion, Sheffield Vikings SC

Medium – Simon Hawkes, K1, Castle Cove SC

Slow – Megan Pascoe, 2.4 mR, Frensham Pond SC

The original plan for this season had been for Gillard and Gray to prioritise the 470, which tends to prefer the breezier stuff. But their toe-in-the-water of the Olympic class, has had to be put on hold.

Next up in the Sailjuice Winter Series 2024/25 is the Bloody Mary, at Queen Mary SC, 11 Jan 2025 .

Fernhust Books Draycote Dash – Final leaders (98 entries)

1st Scorpion Fast Tom GILLARD and Rach GRAY – – Sheffield Vikings SC

2nd 2.4 mR Slow Megan PASCOE – – Frensham Pond SC

3rd Fireball Fast Peter GRAY and Richard PEPPERDINE – – Staunton Harold SC

4th Fireball Fast Imogen WADE and Dave WADE – – Draycote Water SC

5th Kestrel Fast Sam MCKAY and James VYSE – – Swarkestone SC

6th Musto Skiff Fast Sam BARKER – – Castle Cove SC

7th K1 Medium Simon HAWKES – – Castle Cove SC

8th Snipe Medium Matthew WOLSTENHOLME and James AlLEXANDER – – Bough Beech SC

9th RS400 Fast Chris LARR and Abigail LARR – – Draycote Water SC

10th RS400 Fast John TAILBY and Chloe WILLARS – – Notts County SC

11th RS400 Fast Jonathan WILLARS and Nicola WILLARS – – Notts County SC

12th Phantom Fast Ben HAWKES – – RAFSA

13th 470 Fast Millie IRISH and Tim EVANS – – Draycote Water SC

14th Fireball Fast Georgia BOOTH and Oliver DAVENPORT – – Hayling Island SC

15th Albacore Medium Cameron MOSS and Jake STOW – – Lyme Regis SC

16th 470 Fast Joseph WARWICKER and Adam AZIZ – – Bough Beech SC

17th ILCA 7 / Laser Medium Baabii’o FLOWER – – Paignton SC

18th Byte CII Slow George JACOBS – – Combs SC

19th ILCA 7 / Laser Medium Joe ROWE – – Draycote Water SC

20th Enterprise Slow Paul YOUNG and Igor EAKOWSKI – – Midland SC

Full results available here . . .