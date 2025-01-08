Moth Worlds Day 4 – Touch and Go for Mattias Coutts after underwater strike forces him to miss race

New Zealand’s Mattias Coutts extended his lead of the 2024 International Moth Worlds, despite having to count two discards in his penultimate day scoreline.

The opening day of gold fleet racing proved a stressful day for race leader Coutts, who missed the first race (R10) after he had to return to shore to repair his Moth after hitting something in the water on his way out.

Second placed Kiwi jacob Pye duly won the first race, but failed to take full advantage of Coutts’ problems, only managing a 5, 8 and a 16 (discarded) scoreline. While Coutts returned to the racecourse in time to win the second race (R11) take a ninth in the third and another win in the final race of the day.

This stunning recovery performance pulled his championship back on course with a ten point lead ahead of Pye.

Richard Didham of the USA takes third place, but only one point clear of Kiwi Seb Menzies as they battle for the final podium spot.

Hattie Rogers was the only Brit to make the gold fleet and leads the women’s division in 36th overall.

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France leads the Silver fleet, three points ahead of Keita Yukinori of Japan.

International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship

Leading scores after 9 Q and 4 Final races, 2 discard (73 entries)

1st NZL Mattias COUTTS – – (38) 1.0 (9.0) 1.0 – – 20 pts

2nd NZL Jacob PYE – – 1.0 5.0 8.0 (16.0) – – 30 pts

3rd USA Richard DIDHAM – – (38) 4.0 12 2.0 – – 46 pts

4th NZL Seb MENZIES – – 5.0 3.0 -14 4.0 – – 47 pts

5th NZL Jack BENNETT – – (16.0) 12.0 13 (15.0) – – 62 pts

6th MLT Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 2.0 (29.0) (29.0) 7.0 – – 62 pts

7th AUS Otto HENRY – – 12.0 (23.0) 2.0 13.0 – – 63 pts

8th NZL Sam STREET – – 9.0 7.0 -17 5.0 – – 66 pts

9th FRA Enzo BALANGER – – 3.0 18.0 19 (35.0) – – 69 pts

10th USA Ben ROSENBERG – – 7.0 (25.0) (23) 3.0 – – 70 pts

11th AUS Ryan LITTLECHILD – – (11.0) 6.0 3 6.0 – – 73 pts

12th AUS Jack FERGUSON – – 8.0 2.0 -16 -38 – – 75 pts

13th AUS Harry PRICE – – 13.0 (27.0) 5 (24.0) – – 83 pts

14th USA Harry MELGES – – 23.0 (35.0) 6 20.0 – – 89 pts

15th SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 10.0 13.0 (31 )(18.0) – – 91 pts

GBR:

36th GBR Hattie ROGERS – – 27.0 (36.0) -37 19.0 – – 214 pts

Full results available here . . .