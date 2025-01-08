World Championships – Musto Skiff and B14 sailors suffer for their sport downunder

No racing was possible Wednesday for the Musto Skiff and B14 World Championships taking place in Australia.
The day 3 weather in the Sydney area failed to play-ball . . . with relatively low temperatures and driving rain, leaving some European boats wistfully dreaming of home waters.
The Musto Skiff class have completed five races and the B14 class three races, and both fleets will be hoping to get back on track Thursday after the lost day at Woollahra Sailing Club.
Latest results . . .
2025 International B14 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)
1st AUS 375 Craig Garmston / Paul Fleming – – 2 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd IRL 774 Chris Bateman / LucyLoughton – – 1 1 6 – – 8 pts
3rd GBR 801 Nick Craig / Toby Lewis – – 3 3 2 – – 8 pts
4th AUS 378 Brent Frankcombe / Leigh Dunston – – 6 4 3 – – 13 pts
5th AUS 793 Glenn Cardwell / Karen Branch – – 5 6 4 – – 15 pts
6th AUS 800 Richie Reynolds / Lissa McMillan – – 4 7 5 – – 16 pts
7th GBR 788 Tony Blackmore / Jamie Dawson – – 7 8 7 – – 22 pts
8th AUS 372 Nick Richardson / Liam Tassicker – – 9 5 11 – – 25 pts
9th AUS 778 Sophie Hunt / Andy Payne – – 8 9 9 – – 26 pts
10th AUS 371 Scott Foster / John Adams – – 11 14 8 – – 33 pts
Full B14 results available here . . .
ACO 2025 Musto Skiff World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)
1st AUS Jon Newman – – 6 9 1 2 1 – – 10 pts
2nd RSA Andy Tarboton – – 2 3 4 1 5 – – 10 pts
3rd AUS Matthias Houvenagel – – 3 1 3 7 4 – – 11 pts
4th GBR Jono Shelley – – 4 4 2 4 8 – – 14 pts
5th GBR Robert Richardson – – 1 2 9 3 40 – – 15 pts
6th GBR James Hilton – – 8 5 5 11 7 – – 25 pts
7th AUS Marcus Hamilton – – 7 14 6 5 11 – – 29 pts
8th GBR Graeme Oliver – – 10 7 8 16 6 – – 31 pts
9th GBR Eddie Bridle – – 12 12 7 10 3 – – 32 pts
10th GBR Danny Boatman – – 14 40 10 18 2 – – 44 pts