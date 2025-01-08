World Championships – Musto Skiff and B14 sailors suffer for their sport downunder

No racing was possible Wednesday for the Musto Skiff and B14 World Championships taking place in Australia.

The day 3 weather in the Sydney area failed to play-ball . . . with relatively low temperatures and driving rain, leaving some European boats wistfully dreaming of home waters.

The Musto Skiff class have completed five races and the B14 class three races, and both fleets will be hoping to get back on track Thursday after the lost day at Woollahra Sailing Club.

Latest results . . .

2025 International B14 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)

1st AUS 375 Craig Garmston / Paul Fleming – – 2 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd IRL 774 Chris Bateman / LucyLoughton – – 1 1 6 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 801 Nick Craig / Toby Lewis – – 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

4th AUS 378 Brent Frankcombe / Leigh Dunston – – 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

5th AUS 793 Glenn Cardwell / Karen Branch – – 5 6 4 – – 15 pts

6th AUS 800 Richie Reynolds / Lissa McMillan – – 4 7 5 – – 16 pts

7th GBR 788 Tony Blackmore / Jamie Dawson – – 7 8 7 – – 22 pts

8th AUS 372 Nick Richardson / Liam Tassicker – – 9 5 11 – – 25 pts

9th AUS 778 Sophie Hunt / Andy Payne – – 8 9 9 – – 26 pts

10th AUS 371 Scott Foster / John Adams – – 11 14 8 – – 33 pts

Full B14 results available here . . .

ACO 2025 Musto Skiff World Championship – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)

1st AUS Jon Newman – – 6 9 1 2 1 – – 10 pts

2nd RSA Andy Tarboton – – 2 3 4 1 5 – – 10 pts

3rd AUS Matthias Houvenagel – – 3 1 3 7 4 – – 11 pts

4th GBR Jono Shelley – – 4 4 2 4 8 – – 14 pts

5th GBR Robert Richardson – – 1 2 9 3 40 – – 15 pts

6th GBR James Hilton – – 8 5 5 11 7 – – 25 pts

7th AUS Marcus Hamilton – – 7 14 6 5 11 – – 29 pts

8th GBR Graeme Oliver – – 10 7 8 16 6 – – 31 pts

9th GBR Eddie Bridle – – 12 12 7 10 3 – – 32 pts

10th GBR Danny Boatman – – 14 40 10 18 2 – – 44 pts

Full Musto Skiff results available here . . .