Vendee Globe Race – Lightning strikes twice and taking a dip in icy waters near Cape Horn

After 59 days at sea Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) and Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) continue their personal struggle for overall Vendee Globe victory . . . Others are facing mother-nature’s wrath.

In sixth place Boris Herrmann (Malizia – Seaexplorer) experienced two nearby lightning strikes that damaged the electronics and gave him a real fright. He lost most of his electronics onboard during a storm front.

Fortunately, he managed to recover an autopilot and some navigation instruments.

“Those who say that lightning never strikes twice in the same place are wrong,” he says.

“All the alarms coming on and the boat gybing instantly, lying flat on the water, with the wind increasing, more thunder and more lightning. I don’t have many things left working: The radar is broken, the screen here doesn’t work anymore.”

“I have no load cells whatsoever and I don’t have foil rake or keel angle data. The keel system doesn’t work as normal, but I can charge the batteries. I have power, I have the watermaker, I have the Oscar unit, I have wind instruments and one pilot.”



The later part of the fleet has been subjected to a strong depression for several days that’s sweeping across the bottom of South America.

During the passage of the depression from Thursday to Friday, average winds of 35-40 knots, with gusts of 50 knots, along with 6 metre waves are expected.

Guirec Soudée in 24th is part of this group and Wednesday morning the halyard of the code 0 headsail of the IMOCA Freelance.com broke. The 200m2 sail ended up in the water and wrapped itself around the keel, forcing him to take a dive under his boat to recover the sail.

This swim was carried out in water of 5° Celsius while the boat was uncontrollable and drifting towards the coast.

After successfully retrieving the sail Guirec admitted to being exhausted: confiding to his team: “I have no more juice left.”

Vendee Globe Leaders at 16:00 hrs GMT Wednesday 8 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 2221 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 196 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 742 nm to leader

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – 2,252 nm to leader

5th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 2056 nm to leader

6th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

8th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2926 nm to leader

14th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

15th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

16th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

17th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

See latest full rankings here . . .