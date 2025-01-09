International Moth Worlds – Kiwi Mattias Coutts is PredictWind 2024 Moth World Champion

Mattias Coutts sweept to victory at the PredictWind 2024 Moth World Championship . . . 19 year old Coutts completed a 13 point victory at his home venue, Manly Sailing Club in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coutts won eight races and surived an underwater object strike in the final stages, missing a race to effect an emergency repair.

He was pushed all the way by another Kiwi, 19 year old Jacob Pye, who racked-up seven race wins and maintained the pressure all the way to his final race win.

In third place was Australian Otto Henry, who finished tied on 69 pts with Kiwi Seb Menzis, the top seven places went to Youth sailors.

Hattie Rogers, won the Women’s PredictWind Moth World Championship Title, and was the best performing British competitor.

First adult (open division) was Richard Didham of the USA in 8th.

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France took victory in the Silver fleet.

This was technically the 2024 World Championships as no event was raced in the 2024 year. The 2025 Moth Worlds will be held in Lake Garda in July 2025.

Does this victory by Mattias Coutts, son of Kiwi sailing icon Sir Russell, signal a sea-change in the Moth class, with this strong youth performance, in a class that has been dominated by Olympic and America’s Cup grandees?

Time will tell, with the 2025 Worlds at ever popular Lake Garda likely to attract a record entry.

International Moth – PredictWind 2024 Oceania Championship

Leading scores after 8 Final races, 2 discard (73 entries)

1st NZL Mattias COUTTS 4.0 2.0 1.0 5.0 — 25.0 pts

2nd NZL Jacob PYE 2.0 5.0 (24.0) 1.0 — 38.0 pts

3rd AUS Otto HENRY 6.0 4.0 5.0 4.0 — 69.0 pts

4th NZL Seb MENZIES 11.0 7.0 4.0 (12.0) — 69.0 pts

5th MLT Richard SCHULTHEIS 3.0 3.0 7.0 (16.0) — 75.0 pts

6th FRA Enzo BALANGER 12.0 1.0 9.0 8.0 — 80.0 pts

7th AUS Ryan LITTLECHILD 5.0 6.0 (11.0) 6.0 — 90.0 pts

8th USA Richard DIDHAM (27.0) 13.0 15.0 19.0 — 93.0 pts

9th USA Riley GIBBS 1.0 8.0 3.0 2.0 — 94.0 pts

10th AUS Harry PRICE 7.0 (22.0) 2.0 3.0 — 95.0 pts

11th NZL Jack BENNETT 13.0 (17.0) 12.0 UFD — 102.0 pts

12th USA Ben ROSENBERG 9.0 11.0 16.0 (20.0) — 106.0 pts

13th NZL Sam STREET (24.0) (26.0) (21.0) 15.0 — 112.0 pts

14th AUS Jack FERGUSON (22.0) (24.0) 14.0 9.0 — 114.0 pts

15th SUI Sebastien SCHNEITER 10.0 16.0 UFD 11.0 — 128.0 pts

16th USA Harry MELGES (26.0) 12.0 17.0 23.0 — 141.0 pts

GBR

36th GBR Hattie ROGERS (1st Woman)

Other GBR (Silver Fleet)

22nd GBR 5174 Simon HISCOCKS

27th GBR 4817 Philip REES

31st GBR 4758 Ed GATEHOUSE

Full results available here . . .