World Championships – Musto Skiff and B14 2025 Champions crowned in Sydney

Racing resumed for the Musto Skiff and B14 World Championships taking place on Sydney Harbour, Australia.
New champions for the B14 and the Musto Skiff were crowned . . .
In the B14 event, Chris Bateman and Lucy Loughton of Ireland clinched the World Title with a final day 2 and 1 for 8 pts.
Britain’s Nick Craig and Toby Lewis took second with a 1 and 2 final day score for 13 pts.
Craig Garmston and Paul Fleming of Australia claimed the third podium spot with 16 pts.
The Musto Skiff fleet also completed two final races.
Andy Tarboton of South Africa kept his lead with a final day 2 and 3 to claim the World Title with 22 pts.
Robert Richardson of Britain added a 1 and 4 to place second overall with 27 pts.
Jon Newman of Australia finished third, also with 27 pts.
Musto Skiff – Final Leaders afer 11 races, 2 discard
1st RSA 7 Andy Tarboton 22 pts
2nd GBR 2 Robert Richardson 27 pts
3rd AUS 492 Jon Newman 27 pts
4th AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 32 pts
5th GBR 633 Jono Shelley 33 pts
6th GBR 655 Eddie Bridle 62 pts
7th GBR 638 Graeme Oliver 71 pts
8th GBR 650 Danny Boatman 74 pts
9th GBR 651 Jamie Hilton 78 pts
10th SUI 486 Alexander Greil 93 pts
Full Musto Skiff results available here . . .
B14 Worlds – Final Leaders afer 9 races, 2 discard (32 entries)
1st IRL 774 Chris Bateman / LucyLoughton – – 8 pts
2nd GBR 801 Nick Craig / Toby Lewis – – 13 pts
3rd AUS 375 Craig Garmston / Paul Fleming – – 16 pts
4th AUS 378 Brent Frankcombe / Leigh Dunston – – 30 pts
5th AUS 800 Richie Reynolds / Lissa McMillan – – 34 pts
6th AUS 793 Glenn Cardwell / Karen Branch – – 38 pts
7th AUS 372 Nick Richardson / Liam Tassicker – – 43 pts
8th GBR 788 Tony Blackmore / Jamie Dawson – – 57 pts
9th AUS 778 Sophie Hunt / Andy Payne – – 67 pts
10th AUS 792 Stephen Miller / Adrian Beswick – – 73 pts