World Championships – Musto Skiff and B14 2025 Champions crowned in Sydney

Racing resumed for the Musto Skiff and B14 World Championships taking place on Sydney Harbour, Australia.

New champions for the B14 and the Musto Skiff were crowned . . .

In the B14 event, Chris Bateman and Lucy Loughton of Ireland clinched the World Title with a final day 2 and 1 for 8 pts.

Britain’s Nick Craig and Toby Lewis took second with a 1 and 2 final day score for 13 pts.

Craig Garmston and Paul Fleming of Australia claimed the third podium spot with 16 pts.

The Musto Skiff fleet also completed two final races.

Andy Tarboton of South Africa kept his lead with a final day 2 and 3 to claim the World Title with 22 pts.

Robert Richardson of Britain added a 1 and 4 to place second overall with 27 pts.

Jon Newman of Australia finished third, also with 27 pts.

Musto Skiff – Final Leaders afer 11 races, 2 discard

1st RSA 7 Andy Tarboton 22 pts

2nd GBR 2 Robert Richardson 27 pts

3rd AUS 492 Jon Newman 27 pts

4th AUS 408 Matthias Houvenagel 32 pts

5th GBR 633 Jono Shelley 33 pts

6th GBR 655 Eddie Bridle 62 pts

7th GBR 638 Graeme Oliver 71 pts

8th GBR 650 Danny Boatman 74 pts

9th GBR 651 Jamie Hilton 78 pts

10th SUI 486 Alexander Greil 93 pts

Full Musto Skiff results available here . . .

B14 Worlds – Final Leaders afer 9 races, 2 discard (32 entries)

1st IRL 774 Chris Bateman / LucyLoughton – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 801 Nick Craig / Toby Lewis – – 13 pts

3rd AUS 375 Craig Garmston / Paul Fleming – – 16 pts

4th AUS 378 Brent Frankcombe / Leigh Dunston – – 30 pts

5th AUS 800 Richie Reynolds / Lissa McMillan – – 34 pts

6th AUS 793 Glenn Cardwell / Karen Branch – – 38 pts

7th AUS 372 Nick Richardson / Liam Tassicker – – 43 pts

8th GBR 788 Tony Blackmore / Jamie Dawson – – 57 pts

9th AUS 778 Sophie Hunt / Andy Payne – – 67 pts

10th AUS 792 Stephen Miller / Adrian Beswick – – 73 pts

Full B14 results available here . . .