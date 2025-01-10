Etchells World Championship – Defending champions dominant day 1 at Royal Brighton Yacht Club

Defending World Champions Graeme Taylor with James Mayo and Ben Lamb lead the 2025 Etchells World Championship after two races.

Taylor sailing Magpie AUS1486 took a pair of second places on day one of five days of racing at the Royal Brighton Yacht Club, Australia.

Winners of race one, DanEgerous USA1473, skippered by John Dane III, Eric Doyle and Bill Hardesty are in second place overall after a convincing win in Race 1 and stealing a sixth in Race 2.

In third place overall is Flying Higher AUS1518 skippered by Jeanne-Claude Strong, Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton and Max Jameson. They led around every mark in the second race of the day to add just one point to their eighth in Race 1.

First Corinthian after day one is Lisa Rose AUS1484, also the first Youth sitting in ninth overall after a 14th and a strong fourth in the second race. There are 24 Corinthians (teams with no professionals on board) within the fleet of 46.

2025 Etchells World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (46 entries)

1th AUS 1486 Graeme TAYLOR – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 1473 John DANE III – – 1 6 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude STRONG – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

4th HKG 1482 Mark THORNBURROW – – 11 3 – – 14 pts

5th USA 1494 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

6th AUS 1478 John BERTRAND – – 5 9 – – 14 pts

7th AUS 1485 Peter MERRINGTON – – 3 12 – – 15 pts

8th AUS 1483 David DUNN – – 10 7 – – 17 pts

9th AUS 1484 Jack ABBOTT – – 14 4 – – 18 pts

10th AUS 1524 Nigel ABBOTT – – 4 14 – – 18 pts

Full results available here . . .