Vendee Globe Race – Sam Goodchild moves into 4th as more halyard lock problems hit leaders

Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) has moved into fourth in the battle off the Brazilian coast where seven skippers are equally determined to take the best possible finishing position.

Goodchild has overtaken Jérémie Beyou (Charal) and the pair have a 40nm lead from Paul Meilhat (Biotherm) at the Friday night ranking.

After more than 60 days of racing the leading trio Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance, 1st), Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA, 2nd) and Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil, 3rd) are in the home straight.

The top two are approaching a ridge of high pressure with lighter winds, 500 miles WSW of the Canaries, but they almost have the scent of home in their nostrils, ticking off the last maritime milestones as they climb north.

A problem has arisen this Friday morning for Richomme, on PAPREC ARKÉA, who reported that the halyard lock of his J Zero headsail had broken, causing the sail to fall into the water. After 40 minutes of effort, he confirmed that he had brought the torn sail back on board, which is unusable.

Yoann continues his race and the IMOCA Paprec Arkéa is still expected on Tuesday in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Also having halyard lock problems is Boris Herrmann, currently in 7th place, who has reported a broken J2 headsail halyard lock on Malizia Seaexplorer. The boat and mast are safe, and the sail lashed on deck, but Boris’s ability to use his most crucial headsail is limited.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Friday 10 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 1319 nm to Finish

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 167 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 828 nm to leader

4th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 2677 nm to leader

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – 2678 nm to leader

6th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

8th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

9th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

10th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

11th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

12th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 3293 nm to leader

14th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

17th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

18th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

20th FRA Benjamin Ferre – Monnoyeur

