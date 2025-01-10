Ian Williams leads Macao Match Cup into quarter-finals

GBR’s Ian Williams / Pindar by Manuport Logistics finished the qualifying round-robin stage with eleven straight wins to lead eight teams into the Quarter-finals.

A fresh 14-17 knot breeze with gusts to 20 knots arrived in Macao on Day 3 of the Macao Match Cup as the final matches of the qualifying stage were completed.

USA’s Gavin Brady finished the stage with 10 wins, and 2022 match racingworld champion Nick Egnot-Johnson finished in third position with 9 wins.

France’s Pauline Courtois took two further wins to give her Match in Pink crew a respectable 6 wins and fourth spot in the quarter-finals.

Italy’s Rocco Attili/ RBYS Racing finished the round-robin in fifth place with six wins, confident with their performance as they move to the Quarter-finals.

Also in the Quarter Finals are: Maxime Mesnil of France, Chris Poole of the USA and Max Paul of Australia.

Racing continues Saturday 11 January with the start of the Quarter-finals.