Rolex Sydney Hobart Race reeling from third reported incident

As the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race deals with news of the deaths of two sailors, a third incident was reported.

A crew member of the yacht Porco Rosso, was swept overboard off Green Cape on the New South Wales coast.

In the pitch dark, crew member Nick Watkins was eventually spotted and recovered after half an hour by the Porco Rosso crew.

Watkins was reported to be wearing a portable locator beacon (PLB), also known as an EPIRB, which aided in his rescue.

Porco Rosso is reported to have now retired from the race.

The two earlier deaths, in separate incidents, have revived memories of the disastrous 1998 Sydney to Hobart race, when six people died and five boats sank. British Olympic sailor Glyn Charles was lost overboard from the yacht Sword of Orion in that race.

Twentyfour yachts have so far – Friday 08:50 hrs UK time – retired from the 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.

Superintendent Joseph McNulty of the Marine Area Command warned conditions could worsen overnight on Friday [AUS].

“It’s going to be a challenging night in the Bass Strait, big seas are coming,” he said.

The names of two sailors killed in accidents overnight on two yachts competing in the 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race have been confirmed.

Roy Quaden 55, from Western Australia, was a crew member on Flying Fish Arctos (NSW). And Nick Smith 65, from South Australia, was a crew member on Bowline (SA).

We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the two crew members.

Flying Fish Arctos has reached port at Jervis Bay and Bowline is at Batemans Bay.

2024 Leading positions – Racetime : 01:06:40 – Fri 28 December 2024, 09:00 UK time

1st LawConnect DTG 95

2nd Celestial V70 DTG 110

3rd Wild Thing 100 DTG 118

4th No Limit DTG 177

5th Whisper DTG 191

6th Caro DTG 196

7th Smuggler

8th Antipodes

9th Ocean Crusaders J-Bird

10th Denali

