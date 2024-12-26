Two deaths overnight in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

There have been, tragically, two separate deaths overnight in the 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, involving the vessels Flying Fish Arctos (NSW) and Bowline (SA).

The Race Committee were advised both crew members were hit by the boom.

Flying Fish Arctos was sailing approximately 30 nautical miles east/south-east of Ulladulla when the incident occurred. Fellow crew members performed CPR, but they could not revive their fellow crew.

Bowline was approximately 30nm east/north-east of Batemans Bay and crew members administered CPR. A short time later officers from the Marine Area Command were informed that CPR had been unsuccessful.

As these incidents are being dealt with by the Water Police and all family members are yet to be contacted, we cannot provide further details at this stage.

Our thoughts are with the crews, family and friends of the deceased.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.