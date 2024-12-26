Rolex Sydney Hobart – Early Leader Master Lock Comanche out with mainsail damage

Master Lock Comanche has retired (14:30 UK time) from the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race with mainsail damage.

The race leader has been forced out following mainsail damage after fast downwind conditions, with high speeds being recorded across the fleet.

While LawConnect, who led the fleet out of Sydney Heads, has now retaken the lead, ahead of Celestial V70 and Wild Thing 100.

Wild Oats has also retired, with rigging damage.

2024 Leading positions – Racetime : 00:11:40 – Thur 27 December 2024, 12:40 AUS

1st LawConnect DTG 396

2nd Celestial V70 DTG 406

3rd Wild Thing 100 DTG 407

4th No Limit DTG 420

5th Zeus DTG 422

6th Caro DTG 429

7th Whisper

8th Smuggler

9th Porco Rosso

10th Antipodes

See Rolex Sydney Hobart standings here . . .