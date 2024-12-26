Rolex Sydney Hobart – Early Leader Master Lock Comanche out with mainsail damage

Master Lock Comanche has retired (14:30 UK time) from the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race with mainsail damage.
The race leader has been forced out following mainsail damage after fast downwind conditions, with high speeds being recorded across the fleet.
While LawConnect, who led the fleet out of Sydney Heads, has now retaken the lead, ahead of Celestial V70 and Wild Thing 100.
Wild Oats has also retired, with rigging damage.
2024 Leading positions – Racetime : 00:11:40 – Thur 27 December 2024, 12:40 AUS
1st LawConnect DTG 396
2nd Celestial V70 DTG 406
3rd Wild Thing 100 DTG 407
4th No Limit DTG 420
5th Zeus DTG 422
6th Caro DTG 429
7th Whisper
8th Smuggler
9th Porco Rosso
10th Antipodes