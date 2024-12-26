Rolex Sydney Hobart – Six hours after start Master Lock Comanche maintains strong lead

After six hours of Rolex Sydney Hobart racing, Master Lock Comanche currently holds the upper hand in the 2024 Line Honours battle.

Clocking speeds in the high-twenties some 60 nautical miles offshore from Potato Point, Master Lock Comanche maintains a strong lead. However, with LawConnect trailing by approximately 15 nautical miles and many miles still to race, the contest is far from decided.

The next group of yachts is led by Wild Thing 100, Celestial V70, Zeus, Caro, and No Limit, all making rapid progress down the coast.

One of the favourites of the 2024 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, URM Group, has been forced to retire after being dismasted.

Alice Parker, Navigator aboard URM Group, shared: “We are racing in a strong nor’easter with good waves. The wind is gusting up to 30 knots, so we are adjusting our sail wardrobe. We expect the wind to increase some more around 21:00 hours.”

Further back, a cluster of 50- and 40-foot yachts remains tightly packed. At present, the wider downwind-optimised designs are capitalising on the conditions.

Among them are Chutzpah, Mayfair, Voltstar, Yeah Baby, Extasea, Bacchanal, Cocody, and Advantedge. It will be fascinating to watch the two JPK 11.80s – Bacchanal and Cocody – compete in their own race within a race.

The leading double-handed yacht, Mistral, has covered 72 nautical miles so far, reaching speeds of up to 18 knots. The next double-hander is Pacman (further inshore) and Lord Jiminy.

Currently leading on IRC is Zeus with Caro and Smuggler in second and third. Cocodyand Chutzpah are currently fourth and fifth.

In PHS it is Quetzalcoatl who is leading the charge, with Mako and Journeymen Flat White in second and third.

2024 Leading positions – Racetime : 00:11:40 – Thur 27 December 2024, 12:40 AUS

1st LawConnect DTG 396

2nd Celestial V70 DTG 406

3rd Wild Thing 100 DTG 407

4th No Limit DTG 420

5th Zeus DTG 422

6th Caro DTG 429

7th Whisper

8th Smuggler

9th Porco Rosso

10th Antipodes

See Rolex Sydney Hobart standings here . . .