Vendee Globe – Leading trio making slow but steady northwards progress in the Atlantic

Even if they are slowed periodically, the leading trio – Yoann Richomme, Charlie Dalin and Sébastien Simon are still making northwards progress in the Atlantic.

The fact that the weather and sea state has never been conducive to the second group closing miles back to within what might resemble ‘catching distance’ irks some within this group.

Cape Horn passage time:

Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) : 43d 11h 25min 20s – 12/23/2024 23:27:20 UTC

Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) : 43d 11h 34min 50s – 12/23/2024 23:36:50 UTC

Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) : 44d 21h 19min 38s – 12/25/2024 09:21:38 UTC

The chasing group are going to have tough conditions into and at Cape Horn with around forty knots and 5 metre troughs, and very short seas.

Leader Yoann Richomme left Cape Horn at 25 knots, he was on the highway, they have the luck that will not leave them until Les Sables d’Olonne. For the group behind, it is much more complex and much less fast!

This group remains tight and compact. All in it know that fourth at least is within their grasp but it will be all too easy to fall out of the top 10, especially given the level of talent within this pack.

Germany’s Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) is still in wolf mode, fighting for miles in the south. His approach to the Horn is likely to be tinged with mixed emotions, he knows that he has the best boat for the tougher conditions but, like for everyone, a big blow at the end of a hard, tiring Pacific is really not ideal.

And, as Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL) reports they are tired after making so many back to gybes, their course tracing a tight sawtooth along the AEZ.

The two leaders – Richomme and Dalin are crossing the axis of part of the South Atlantic high. They have about another 100 or so miles in lighter airs before they should get into a SE’ly under a low pressure system which will take them at good speeds towards Rio.

Charlie Dalin has closed back to within a handful of miles of leader Yoann Richomme, both knowing only too well that whoever gets to the downwind first will jump further ahead.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Thursday 26 December 2024

1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 6205 nm tp Finish

2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 9.6 nm to leader

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 569 nm to leader

4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1416 nm to leader

5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

7th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1775 nm to leader

10th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2962 nm to leader

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN

16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL

17th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX

18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF

19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN

20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT

See latest rankings here . . .