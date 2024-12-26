Vendee Globe – Leading trio making slow but steady northwards progress in the Atlantic

Even if they are slowed periodically, the leading trio – Yoann Richomme, Charlie Dalin and Sébastien Simon are still making northwards progress in the Atlantic.
The fact that the weather and sea state has never been conducive to the second group closing miles back to within what might resemble ‘catching distance’ irks some within this group.
Cape Horn passage time:
Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA) : 43d 11h 25min 20s – 12/23/2024 23:27:20 UTC
Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance) : 43d 11h 34min 50s – 12/23/2024 23:36:50 UTC
Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) : 44d 21h 19min 38s – 12/25/2024 09:21:38 UTC
The chasing group are going to have tough conditions into and at Cape Horn with around forty knots and 5 metre troughs, and very short seas.
Leader Yoann Richomme left Cape Horn at 25 knots, he was on the highway, they have the luck that will not leave them until Les Sables d’Olonne. For the group behind, it is much more complex and much less fast!
This group remains tight and compact. All in it know that fourth at least is within their grasp but it will be all too easy to fall out of the top 10, especially given the level of talent within this pack.
Germany’s Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) is still in wolf mode, fighting for miles in the south. His approach to the Horn is likely to be tinged with mixed emotions, he knows that he has the best boat for the tougher conditions but, like for everyone, a big blow at the end of a hard, tiring Pacific is really not ideal.
And, as Jérémie Beyou (CHARAL) reports they are tired after making so many back to gybes, their course tracing a tight sawtooth along the AEZ.
The two leaders – Richomme and Dalin are crossing the axis of part of the South Atlantic high. They have about another 100 or so miles in lighter airs before they should get into a SE’ly under a low pressure system which will take them at good speeds towards Rio.
Charlie Dalin has closed back to within a handful of miles of leader Yoann Richomme, both knowing only too well that whoever gets to the downwind first will jump further ahead.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Thursday 26 December 2024
1st FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – 6205 nm tp Finish
2nd FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – 9.6 nm to leader
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – 569 nm to leader
4th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE– 1416 nm to leader
5th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
7th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
8th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 1775 nm to leader
10th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
11th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GBR Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur – 2962 nm to leader
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th FRA Romain Attanasio FORTINET – BEST WESTERN
16th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
17th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
18th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke MACSF
19th ITA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYMIAN
20th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT