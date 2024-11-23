SailGP Season 5 kicks off with slo-mo action at Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

The first event of SailGP Season 5 – Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – was delayed while what little wind there was settled on Dubai’s Mina Rashid.

Three races were completed with wins for the USA, Germany and Australia.

Overall Tom Slingsby and Australia (2, 3, 5) lead with 24 points.

Second are New Zealand of Peter Burling with 23 pts and third Emirates GBR on 18 pts.

For the first race the F50 teams were racing with 29 metre rigs and five crew, in a 9 kmh breeeze, race was shortened.

Crew were rduced to four for race 2 and 3.

Dylan Fletcher back on the helm of Emirates GBR, had a 5, 8, 2 and sits in 3rd place tied on 18 pts with Canada helmed by Giles Scott.

SailGP Dubai Scoreboard Day 1 after 3 Races

France SailGP Team not taking part in Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas; will be awarded bye points in Season Championship.

