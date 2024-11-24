SailGP Season 5 – Day 2 Racing delayed

SailGP delayed the start of the live broadcast window of Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix second day of racing by at least one hour.

Live coverage of race day two was pushed back to 11:00 hrs UK time

Sunday’s racing schedule intends two fleet races before the top three teams proceed into the winner-takes all event Final, weather conditions being suitable.

Overnight leader after three races are Australia, second New Zaland and third Britain.

Race 4 leaders – 1st New Zealand, 2nd Spain, 3rs Great Britain, 4th Australia.

Race 5 leaders – 1st Denmark, 2nd USA, 3rd Great Britain, 4th Spain.

Top 3 for the Final Race – New Zealand, Great Britain and USA and that’s how it finished.

New Zealand win the first event of the season – the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix



The 2025 Season kicked off Saturday in Dubai with 11 teams on the start line for the very first time.