Vendee Globe – Charlie Dalin (MACIF) is the leader Saturday morning

Of the 39 boats still racing in the Vendée Globe most are now out of the Doldrums and almost half are now across the Equator in the Southern Hemisphere.

Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) led the fleet across.

His elapsed time of 11d 07h 08m 15s is almost to the minute two days slower than race record outbound to the Equator than Alex Thomson’s record time set in November 2016.

Leader Saturday morning is Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance).

He has a 30 nm lead from Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) and 46 nm from third placed Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA).

British skipper Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is fifth, 47 nm off the leader.

All are sailing at 22 to 24 knots.

Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) is 11th, 105nm off the leader, and Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) is 15th, 230 nm off the leader.

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Saturday 23 November 2024

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE

3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA

4th FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil

5th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE

6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL

7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V

8th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB

9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm

10th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef

11th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur

12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence

13th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER

14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

15th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA

See latest rankings here . . .