Vendee Globe – Charlie Dalin (MACIF) is the leader Saturday morning

Of the 39 boats still racing in the Vendée Globe most are now out of the Doldrums and almost half are now across the Equator in the Southern Hemisphere.
Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) led the fleet across.
His elapsed time of 11d 07h 08m 15s is almost to the minute two days slower than race record outbound to the Equator than Alex Thomson’s record time set in November 2016.
Leader Saturday morning is Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance).
He has a 30 nm lead from Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) and 46 nm from third placed Yoann Richomme (PAPREC ARKÉA).
British skipper Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is fifth, 47 nm off the leader.
All are sailing at 22 to 24 knots.
Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) is 11th, 105nm off the leader, and Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) is 15th, 230 nm off the leader.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Saturday 23 November 2024
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance
2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
3rd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA
4th FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil
5th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
6th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL
7th FRA Yannick Bestaven MAÎTRE COQ V
8th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB
9th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm
10th SUI Justine Mettraux Teamwork-Team Snef
11th GBR/FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
12th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
13th GER Boris Herrmann MALIZIA – SEAEXPLORER
14th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY
15th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA