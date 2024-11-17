Season opening SailGP Dubai event to feature newbies Mubadala Brazil and Red Bull Italy teams

For the opening SailGP event of the season, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, 23-24 November 2024, the global racing championship will comprise of eleven F50 race teams.

Racing for the first time will be the new Italy SailGP Team – Red Bull Italy SailGP Team – Led by SailGP legend Jimmy Spithill as CEO.

Proposed Red Bull Italy SailGP Team:

Ruggero Tita – Double Olympic Gold Medalist and team driver

Giulia Fava – Two-time World bronze medalist and strategist

Andrea Tesei – World Champion and flight controlle

Kyle Langford – Three-time SailGP Champion

Alex Sinclair – Former Australia teammate and grinder

Grinders Matteo Gelon and Enrico Voltolini



Also expected to race in Dubia will be the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team

If they make it to the start line this will be their for the first time, led by double Olympic Gold Medalist Martine Grael, the first woman to ever drive for a SailGP team.

The Brazil team is . . . driver Martine Grael and grinders Marco Grael and Mateus Isaac , former Kiwi flight controller Andy Maloney, former France wing trimmer Leigh McMillan and strategist Richard Mason.

Teams racing in the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix 2024:

Spain,

New Zealand,

Australia,

ROCKWOOL Denmark,

Emirates GBR,

United States,

Switzerland,

Canada,

Germany

And the two new teams, Mubadala Brazil and Red Bull Italy.