Vendee Globe – Sam Goodchild speeds back into the Vendee race lead on Sunday

British skipper Sam Goodchild took back the Vendee Globe lead in the 18:00 Ranking Sunday and continued to lead at the 22:00 Ranking.
Goodchild (VULNERABLE) managed to find more wind than his Western counterparts since Saturday to take a 27nm lead from Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil).
Thomas Ruyant (VULNERABLE) is now third, 73 nm off the leader.
Erstwhile leader Jean Le Cam whose position – just 150 miles west of the African coast exclusion – has seen the French veteran struggling for wind. He is now in fourth place 76 nm off the lead.
Britain’s Sam Davies (Initiatives Coeur) is now 6th, and Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) is now up into 29th place.
Szabolcs Weöres (New Europe) has arrived in the Canaries. The Hungarian stopped at a buoy off Las Palmas to repair his mainsail which was torn when he was knocked flat a few days ago.
Vendee Globe Leaders at 22:00 hrs GMT Sunurday 17 November
1st GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE
2nd FRA Sébastien Simon Groupe Dubreuil
3rd FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE
4th FRA Jean Le Cam TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX
5th SUI Alan Roura HUBLOT
6th FRA Samantha Davies Initiatives-Cœur
7th ITA Giancarlo Pedote Prysmain
8th FRA Clarisse Crémer L’OCCITANE en Provence
9th FRA Arnaud Boissières LA MIE CÂLINE
10th FRA Antoine Cornic HUMAN IMMOBILIER
11th FRA Benjamin Ferré MONNOYEUR – DUO FOR A JOB
12th FRA Damien Seguin GROUPE APICIL
Other GBR:
29th GBR Pip Hare MEDALLIA