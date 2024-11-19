DP World and SailGP announce global logistics partnership ahead of Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

DP World and SailGP announce groundbreaking global smart logistics partnership.

DP World, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, will oversee the transport and delivery of SailGP’s annual event calendar on five continents, including events in Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, New York, and Geneva.

The 12-strong fleet of high-tech F50 catamarans require disassembly into carefully designed components that fit into custom containers for multimodal transport, before being reconstructed at race locations in SailGP’S technical ‘pit-lane’ area.

In addition, essential supplies including team boats, event equipment and racecourse infrastructure require transportation across the season.

The three-season partnership will kick off at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas – the opening event of SailGP’s 2025 Season.

The championship’s largest-ever fleet of national teams will take to the waters at P&O Marinas Port Mina Rashid over the weekend of 23-24 November – the third time SailGP has visited the city. There will also be music performances by Tinie Tempah and Craig David over the weekend.