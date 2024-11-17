Vendee Globe – Louis Burton reports a “big crack” on board the IMOCA Bureau Vallée

Louis Burton reports a very worrying noise: a “big crack” on board the IMOCA Bureau Vallée.

Burton informed his shore team at 22:00 UTC Saturday 16 November there were cracks on the deck of the boat, where the jockey pole meets the deck, which might be affecting the structural integrity of the boat.

While there was some initial water ingress, Burton is reported to be making repairs, and is continuing in the race.

Louis Burton was in 20th place at the 10:00 hrs ranking Sunday morning.

Race Leader Sunday is Jean Le Cam (TOUT COMMENCE EN FINISTERE – ARMOR-LUX), second is Sébastien Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) and up into third is SWitzerland’s Alan Roura (HUBLOT).

Britain’s Sam Goodchild (VULNERABLE) is fifth, Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) 12th and Pip Hare (MEDALLIA) 37th.