Domonkos Nemeth leads 2024 Finn Gold Cup in Aarhus

After the opening day of the Finn Gold Cup, Hungary’s Domonkos Nemeth leads from World No. 1 Laurent Hay, from France and Finland’s Oskari Muhonen.

For six hours on the water, only one race was completed as the forecast 15-20 knots never materialised and then what was left died away.



Race 1 started in 8-9 knots under the black flag after two recalls but was a clear start.

Italy’s Alessandro Marega led round from Nemeth and Miguel Fernando Vasco. With Oscar raised for free pumping at the top mark, Muhonen moved into the lead from Nemeth and Britain’s Cameron Tweedle.

The wind decreased on the second upwind and then down to 5 knots or less in places on the final downwind.

Many fell out of the pressure and lost places, including Muhonen, who lost the lead to Nemeth and then Hay sailed past to cross second, with all three boats crossing close together.

2024 Finn Gold Cup Results after Day 1



1st HUN 80 (U23) v 1 pt

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAY 2 pts

3rd FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 3 pts

4th ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA 4 pts

5th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC 5 pts

6th GBR 5 Cameron TWEEDLE 6 pts

7th ESP 7 David TEROL 7 pts

8th FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN 8 pts

9th ESP 161 Miguel FERNÁNDEZ VASCO 9 pts

10th NED 148 Peter PEET 10 pts