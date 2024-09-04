Tom Dolan wins second leg of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

Tom Dolan crossed the finish line in the second leg of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec, securing victory after a three-day sprint from Gijón to Royan.

The race saw him shoot into the lead from the opening night and control the fleet all the way to the finish line.

Indeed, the skipper of Smurfit Kappa – Kingspan linked together a series of stellar strategic moves, enabling him to gradually stretch away from the rest of the fleet and take the top spot in the provisional overall ranking.

Better still, he now boasts a substantial lead over the second placed boat, continuing his dream to be the first Irishman to add his name to the list of event winners!

Having nailed his first leg victory in the last edition of the race between Caen and Kinsale, Wednesday, the skipper of Smurfit Kappa – Kingspan has treated himself to another leg victory after a 515-mile sprint from Gijón (Spain) to Royan (France), via the Sisargas archipelago.

Dolan, has become the very first overseas skipper to win a leg in two consecutive editions of the event and is currently lying in the top spot in the provisional overall ranking prior to the final act.

That is namely a 610-mile sprint to La Turballe, via the Occidentale de Sein and Skerries Bank. The curtain opens again on Sunday 8 September.