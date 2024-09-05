5.5 Metre class Worlds – Ku-Ring-Gai lll of John Bacon, Joost Houweling and Ed Wright lead

5.5 Metre class World Championship race wins for Aspire and The Jean Genie, but Ku-Ring-Gai III leads overall after six races.

Ku-Ring-Gai lll of John Bacon, Joost Houweling and Ed Wright was the most consistent boat on the course Wednesday, posting third and fourth place finishes and now heads the overall leaderboard, counting 14 points.

“It was a tricky day, but a nice wind, even if we didn’t get two great starts,” says Bacon.

Aspire (Przemek Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Kilian Weise) now lies second overall, just two points behind Ku-Ring-Gai lll, while Artemis is third on 22 points.

Two boats – The Jean Genie and Ali Baba (Flavio Marazzi, Julie Marazzi and Eline Marazzi) – are tied on 25 points, with the latter picking up second place in race 6, her best result in the championship so far.

Aspire won the day’s first race – the fifth of the championship – by a narrow margin. Artemis took second place by a whisker, having overtaken Ku-Ring-Gai lll in the final few lengths of the race.

The Jean Genie (Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairidh Scott) won race 6 by a large margin.

5.5 Metre class Worlds – Leaders after 6 races (29 entries):

1st AUS 66 Ku-RingGai III – – 14 pts

2nd POL 17 Aspire – – 16 pts

3rd NOR 57 Artimis – – 22 pts

4th GBR 43 The Jean Genie – – 25 pts

5thh SUI 224 Ali-Baba – – 25 pts

6th BAH 25 Newm Moon III – – 29 pts