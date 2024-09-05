Louis Vuitton Challenger Series – Racing re-scheduled for Thursday 5 September

Third day of the Series 2 round robins and after skipping a day for adverse weather, five races are re-scheduled for Thursday 5 September, aka Race Day 6.

Note that some races have been scheduled out of the original published order.

The first race of the day, potentially in the lightest winds, will see NYYC American Magic take on INEOS Britannia. Both teams looking to build real momentum in their campaigns and begin to plan for the Louis Vuitton Cup semi-final stage.

For Orient Express Racing Team, keen to avoid a potential sudden-death play-off race against the Swiss, they have a tricky day in store against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. While Alinghi Red Bull face American Magic

A win for either the French or the Swiss could help avoid elimination and clinch a semi-final place.

While there are two more days of racing, the weather conditions and equipment issues could still add unexpected problems for all the teams at this critical stage.

but imagine what a win in either race would mean to their campaign?

Weather forecast 5 September:

SW 8 knots increasing to 12 knots. Gusts up to 16 knots.

Sea state SE 0.4m at 4s period.

Race Day 6, Round 2 racing re-schedule for Thu 5 September:

Race 18 – NYYC American Magic USA v INEOS Britannia GBR

Race 19 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA v Orient Express Racing FRA

Race 21 – INEOS Britannia GBR v Emirates Team New Zealand NZL (non scoring)

Race 20 – Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI v NYYC American Magic USA

RAce 24 – Orient Express Racing FRA v Emirates Team New Zealand NZL (non scoring)

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET)



Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 5

These are the results used to decide the top four challengers to move onto the Semi-Finals