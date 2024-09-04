Louis Vuitton Challenger Series – Day 6 racing has been cancelled due to weather conditions

Second day of the Series 2 round robins. Latest update from The America’s Cup Media Centre:

Wednesday’s racing has been cancelled due to weather.

The plan is to race Thursday (September 5), schedule to follow.

In addition to the cancellation of racing at the Louis Vuitton Cup today, the decision was also taken to close the Official Race Village on the Moll de la Fusta and all Fanzones due to the forecast for heavy rain squalls and the possibility of thunder and lightning around the Barcelona area.

Weather forecast 4 September:

Northerly 4 to 12 knots. Sea state Easterly 0.5m at 4s period. 22 deg C, Rain expected.

Racing starts daily at 13:00hrs UK (14.00 CET) and will be screened live here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.

Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series after day 5

These are the results used to decide the top four challengers to move onto the Semi-Finals