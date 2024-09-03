5.5 Metre class World Championship – Artemis heads the leaderboard after day 2

After day 2 Artemis of Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne and Trond Solli-Saether currently heads the leaderboard on 20 points.

Aspire of Przemek Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Kilian Weise, and Ali Baba of Flavio Marazzi, Julie Marazzi and Eline Marazzi, tied on 23 points, while The Jean Genie lies fourth on 24 points.

With four races now completed it’s clear that this is a very challenging fleet in which to post consistent results and only one race winner features in the top four boats overall.

Racing has also been very tight in the Evolution fleet, where only seven points currently separate the top seven boats.

Singora of Hans Köster, Cedric Menzela and Mine Köster, was best placed in Tuesday’s final race. “We managed to get a very good start in clear winds, with enough power in the boat,” says Köster who is racing with his 17-year-old daughter and has owned his 1990 Iain Murray designed boat for 23 years.

5.5 Metre class Worlds – Leaders after 4 races (29 entries):

1st NOR 57 Artimis – – 20 pts

2nd POL 17 Aspire – – 23 pts

3rd SUI 224 Ali-Baba – – 23 pts

4th GBR 43 The Jean Genie – – 24 pts

5th SUI 214 Carcole – – 28 pts

6th BAH 25 Newm Moon III – – 29 pts

7th SUI 219 Black and White – – 29 pts

8th GBR 41 Girls On Film II – – 30 pts

9th AUS 70 Arunga XII – – 37 pts

10th AUS 66 Ku-RingGai III – – 37 pts