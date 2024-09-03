Tom Dolan of Ireland leads Stage 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

According to the latest routings by Race Direction the leaders should cross the finish line around 16:00hrs Wednesday afternoon.

With a clear lead of over five nautical miles on a course which should now be a straight line to the finish off Royan.

Dolan has led the 36 strong fleet of solo racers since Monday afternoon’s turn back northwards for the crossing the Bay of Biscay.

Tuesday afternoon with less than 190 miles to the finish line he was quickest of the lead group and looked to have the best chance of escaping a developing ridge of high pressure.

Dolan is being chased by Alexis Thomas (Wings of the Ocean) and Gaston Morvan (Région Bretagne – CMB Performance).

There is a good match going on between Alexis Loison (Groupe REEL), 10th and Basile Bourgnon (EDENRED), 11th who are 26.4 and 27.8 miles behind Dolan. Loison is fourth overall whilst Bourgnon leads the provisional general classification.