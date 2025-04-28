Field completed for 60th Congressional Cup

After a weekend of fierce Ficker Cup competition, the field is set for the 60th annual Congressional Cup.

Nicole Breault of the USA and Peter Wickwire of Canada have advanced to the main field of the prestigious international sailing regatta, hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club.

The two skippers, along with their teams, finished 2-3 in the qualifying Ficker Cup, earning them a spot in the Congressional Cup, which starts Wednesday, 30 April and runs through Sunday 4 May.

The Congressional Cup takes place off the Belmont Pier in Long Beach, CA, with free up-close viewing for spectators.

Maxime Mesnil of France won the Ficker Cup competition but is already committed to sail with Eric Monnin of Capvis Swiss Match Racing in the Congressional Cup. That allowed Wickwire to gain the coveted final spot to complete the field.

Breault USA and Wickwire CAN join a world-class field comprised of :

Chris Poole, USA (Riptide Racing)

Johnie Berntsson, SWE (Berntsson Sailing Team)

Rocco Attili, ITA (RBYS Racing)

Ian Garreta, FRA (Team Garreta)

Cole Tapper, AUS (CYCA)

Dave Hood, USA (DH3 Racing)

Björn Hansen, SWE (Hansen Sailing Team).

The Congressional Cup is the only match race regatta in the United States to qualify for World Championship status from World Sailing.