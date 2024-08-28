2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 3 with no change to the leaders at the halfway stage

Day 3 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26th-30th August 2024
No change to the leaders as the four championships reach the halfway stage at Hayling Island SC.
Leaders after Day 3:
- RS Aero 5 – Roscoe Martin GBR
- RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR
- RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR
- RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN
In the RS Aero 5s Britain’s Roscoe Martin holds the lead with a 7, 11, 5, on 36 pts.
Sammy Isaacs-Johnson retains his second place with 42 pts, but race winners came from further down the fleet with Georgia Booth posting a 1, 2, 3, to move into third with 43 pts.
Kate Wharmby in 28th winning the second race, and Jonathan Bailey winning the third race to take fourth overall.
In the RS Aero 6s Sofiia Naumenko UKR, scored steadily with 2, 4, 4, to keep the lead on 22 pts.
Britain’s Andrew Frost (GBR) 6, 2, 3, now second with 28 pts, and Dan Venables (GBR) 4, 3, 6, third.
Race winners were Jon Emmett (GBR) 1, 1, 9, having his best day to move into fifth, and Harrison Pye (GBR) with 13, 9, 1, now seventh.
In the RS Aero 7 Class Finley Dickenson (GBR) with a 1, 2, 1, score continues to lead with 12 pts.
Arthur Farley (GBR) is now second on 22 pts and third is Tim Hire (GBR) with 16 pts. Winner of the second race was Joe Rowe (GBR) with 6, 1, 3, to place fifth overall.
And in the RS Aero 9 Class Ben Flower (CAN) 2, 2, -4, keeps his lead on 11 pts but no race wins today.
Winnning two races was second placed Peter Barton (GBR) 1, -20, 1 , with 15 pts, and third Erik Wahlberg (SWE) 3, 3, 2, with 22 pts.
Winner of the second race was Richard Watsham and he is now in sixth overall.
RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (53 entries)
1st GBR Roscoe Martin – – 7 11 5 – – 36 pts
2nd GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – -12 7 4 – – 42 pts
3rd GBR Georgia Booth – – 1 2 3 – – 43 pts
4th GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 10 4 1 – – 46 pts
5th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 9 8 9 – – 65 pts
6th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – -19 15 10 – – 74 pts
7th GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 3 20 14 – – 80 pts
8th GBR Ed Day – – 4 9 17 – – 89 pts
9th GBR Alice Davis – – 16 3 13 – – 101 pts
10th GBR Kieran Lewis – – 13 17 2 – – 102 pts
RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (41 entries)
1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 2 4 4 – – 22 pts
2nd GBR Andrew Frost – – 6 2 3 – – 28 pts
3rd GBR Dan Venables – – 4 3 6 – – 29 pts
4th GBR Sam Blaker – – 3 7 2 – – 32 pts
5th GBR Jon Emmett – – 1 1 9 – – 47 pts
6th GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 9 -16 14 – – 57 pts
7th GBR Harrison Pye – – 13 9 1 – – 59 pts
8th Irl Daragh Sheridan – – -20 20 20 – – 78 pts
9th GBR Spike Daniels – – 10 10 18 – – 81 pts
10th GBR Andrew Kilburn – – 12 -14 12 – – 86 pts
RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (65 entries)
1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 2 1 – – 12 pts
2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 3 6 -10 – – 22 pts
3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 4 11 -14 – – 37 pts
4th GBR Freddie Sunderland – – 2 5 2 – – 38 pts
5th GBR Joe Rowe – – 6 1 3 – – 47 pts
6th GBR Alex Horlock – – 5 4 17 – – 51 pts
7th GBR Jack Miller – – 7 16 9 – – 64 pts
8th GBR Noah Rees – – -65 7 6 – – 69 pts
9th GBR Craig Williamson – – 8 -29 4 – – 70 pts
10th GBR Dominic Hall – – 12 15 -18 – – 87 pts
RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (18 entries)
1st CAN Ben Flower – – 2 2 -4 – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 1 -20 1 – – 15 pts
3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 3 3 2 – – 22 pts
4th GBR Chris Larr – – 6 6 3 – – 35 pts
5th USA Dylan Williams – – 4 4 6 – – 47 pts
6th GBR Richard Watsham – – 9 1 5 – – 50 pts
7th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 8 -20 12 – – 55 pts
8th GBR Ben Swann – – 5 7 8 – – 57 pts
9th GBR Martin Boyde – – 7 5 7 – – 65 pts
10th GBR Richard Le Mare – – -12 11 9 – – 74 pts