2024 RS Aero World Championships – Day 3 with no change to the leaders at the halfway stage

Day 3 of the RS Aero World Championships, 26th-30th August 2024

No change to the leaders as the four championships reach the halfway stage at Hayling Island SC.

Leaders after Day 3:

RS Aero 5 – Roscoe Martin GBR

– Roscoe Martin GBR RS Aero 6 – Sofiia Naumenko UKR

– Sofiia Naumenko UKR RS Aero 7 – Finley Dickinson GBR

– Finley Dickinson GBR RS Aero 9 – Ben Flower CAN

In the RS Aero 5s Britain’s Roscoe Martin holds the lead with a 7, 11, 5, on 36 pts.

Sammy Isaacs-Johnson retains his second place with 42 pts, but race winners came from further down the fleet with Georgia Booth posting a 1, 2, 3, to move into third with 43 pts.

Kate Wharmby in 28th winning the second race, and Jonathan Bailey winning the third race to take fourth overall.

In the RS Aero 6s Sofiia Naumenko UKR, scored steadily with 2, 4, 4, to keep the lead on 22 pts.

Britain’s Andrew Frost (GBR) 6, 2, 3, now second with 28 pts, and Dan Venables (GBR) 4, 3, 6, third.

Race winners were Jon Emmett (GBR) 1, 1, 9, having his best day to move into fifth, and Harrison Pye (GBR) with 13, 9, 1, now seventh.

In the RS Aero 7 Class Finley Dickenson (GBR) with a 1, 2, 1, score continues to lead with 12 pts.

Arthur Farley (GBR) is now second on 22 pts and third is Tim Hire (GBR) with 16 pts. Winner of the second race was Joe Rowe (GBR) with 6, 1, 3, to place fifth overall.

And in the RS Aero 9 Class Ben Flower (CAN) 2, 2, -4, keeps his lead on 11 pts but no race wins today.

Winnning two races was second placed Peter Barton (GBR) 1, -20, 1 , with 15 pts, and third Erik Wahlberg (SWE) 3, 3, 2, with 22 pts.

Winner of the second race was Richard Watsham and he is now in sixth overall.

RS Aero 5 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (53 entries)

1st GBR Roscoe Martin – – 7 11 5 – – 36 pts

2nd GBR Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – – -12 7 4 – – 42 pts

3rd GBR Georgia Booth – – 1 2 3 – – 43 pts

4th GBR Jonathan Bailey – – 10 4 1 – – 46 pts

5th GBR Teddy Dunn – – 9 8 9 – – 65 pts

6th IRL Roy Van Maanen – – -19 15 10 – – 74 pts

7th GBR Andy Palmer-Felgate – – 3 20 14 – – 80 pts

8th GBR Ed Day – – 4 9 17 – – 89 pts

9th GBR Alice Davis – – 16 3 13 – – 101 pts

10th GBR Kieran Lewis – – 13 17 2 – – 102 pts

RS Aero 6 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (41 entries)

1st UKR Sofiia Naumenko – – 2 4 4 – – 22 pts

2nd GBR Andrew Frost – – 6 2 3 – – 28 pts

3rd GBR Dan Venables – – 4 3 6 – – 29 pts

4th GBR Sam Blaker – – 3 7 2 – – 32 pts

5th GBR Jon Emmett – – 1 1 9 – – 47 pts

6th GBR Tom Ahlheid – – 9 -16 14 – – 57 pts

7th GBR Harrison Pye – – 13 9 1 – – 59 pts

8th Irl Daragh Sheridan – – -20 20 20 – – 78 pts

9th GBR Spike Daniels – – 10 10 18 – – 81 pts

10th GBR Andrew Kilburn – – 12 -14 12 – – 86 pts

RS Aero 7 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (65 entries)

1st GBR Finley Dickinson – – 1 2 1 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Arthur Farley – – 3 6 -10 – – 22 pts

3rd GBR Tim Hire – – 4 11 -14 – – 37 pts

4th GBR Freddie Sunderland – – 2 5 2 – – 38 pts

5th GBR Joe Rowe – – 6 1 3 – – 47 pts

6th GBR Alex Horlock – – 5 4 17 – – 51 pts

7th GBR Jack Miller – – 7 16 9 – – 64 pts

8th GBR Noah Rees – – -65 7 6 – – 69 pts

9th GBR Craig Williamson – – 8 -29 4 – – 70 pts

10th GBR Dominic Hall – – 12 15 -18 – – 87 pts

RS Aero 9 World Championship – Leaders after Day 3 (18 entries)

1st CAN Ben Flower – – 2 2 -4 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Peter Barton – – 1 -20 1 – – 15 pts

3rd SWE Erik Wahlberg – – 3 3 2 – – 22 pts

4th GBR Chris Larr – – 6 6 3 – – 35 pts

5th USA Dylan Williams – – 4 4 6 – – 47 pts

6th GBR Richard Watsham – – 9 1 5 – – 50 pts

7th GBR Robbie Lawson – – 8 -20 12 – – 55 pts

8th GBR Ben Swann – – 5 7 8 – – 57 pts

9th GBR Martin Boyde – – 7 5 7 – – 65 pts

10th GBR Richard Le Mare – – -12 11 9 – – 74 pts

Full results available here . . .